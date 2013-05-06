SYDNEY May 6 Exports of iron ore to China from Australia's Port Hedland, a strong indicator of Chinese industrial activity, rose 1 percent in April from March.

Ore shipments to China climbed to 19.3 million tonnes in April from 19.1 million in March, data released on Monday by the Port Hedland Port Authority showed. Shipments were also up 30 percent on April last year.

April shipments to Japan eased to 2.6 million tonnes from 2.7 million in March. Shipments to South Korea totaled 2.6 million tonnes in April against 2.4 million in March.

Overall iron ore exports from the port, which handles about a fifth of the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw ingredient, rose to 26.0 million from 24.9 million tonnes.

Year-on-year, total shipments were up 26 percent.

Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship iron ore cargoes, which are expected to exceed 200 million tonnes this year.