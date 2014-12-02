SYDNEY Dec 2 Australian exports of iron ore to
China via the Port Hedland terminal dropped to a seven-month low
in November from a near-record the previous month, port figures
showed on Tuesday.
Iron ore miners are under fire from government and private
industry for flooding China with cheaply-mined ore and driving
iron ore prices to 5-1/2 year lows.
Shipments to China from Port Hedland, which handles about a
fifth of the world's seaborne trade, dropped to 29,027 million
tonnes in November, the lowest since April and 8 percent under
October's tally of 31,714 tonnes.
On a year-on-year basis, November shipments to China rose 30
percent, according to the port.
Australia's biggest producers, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton both reported record iron ore output in their
latest quarterly reports, and affirmed they were on track to
boost production even further.
No. 3 producer Fortescue Metals Group, shipping up
to 155 million tonnes annually, is looking to make more
incremental increases to output.
Critics, which include Ivan Glansenberg, the chief executive
of rival Glencore, said a strategy of mining more iron
ore has backfired and led to a dramatic fall in prices.
Western Australia state premier Colin Barnett has noted the
impact on state royalties from the weaker market and urged Rio
Tinto and BHP to rethink expansion strategies.
Both companies, however, have refused to slow expansion
work. Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh said iron ore mining
was about "survival of the fittest".
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was last quoted at $70.60 per tonne.
The steelmaking commodity fell to $68 a tonne last week, its
weakest since June 2009.
The record for shipments to China was set at 32.03 million
tonnes in August 2014, according to the port authority.
On July 1, the Port Hedland Port Authority amalgamated with
the port of Dampier, creating what it says will be the world's
largest bulk export tonnage port.
BHP and Fortescue ship from Port Hedland. Dampier is one of
two used by Rio Tinto. The other is Cape Lambert.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)