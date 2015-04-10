(Adds link to graphic on miners' margins)
SINGAPORE, April 10 Iron ore is veering to a new
crisis as prices for future delivery of the commodity slide 30
percent in the space of a month, and its outlook is now more
bearish than oil and more dire than ever for miners struggling
to just stay in business.
Prices of the steel-making ingredient for immediate delivery
have slumped 60 percent over the past year as demand
particularly from China slowed rapidly.
Despite the crumbling cash market, miners had been able to
hedge future production at prices well above spot levels.
Indeed, a month ago, miners could still sell 2017 output at
close to $70 a tonne even as April 2015 prices fell below $60
for the first time in more than five years.
Forward iron ore prices have since tumbled below $47 for
deliveries all the way until the end of 2017, depriving nearly
all miners of any chance of establishing hedges at or above
breakeven levels during that period.
A combination of factors brought about the recent
capitulation in forward prices, most notably news that China
plans to subsidise its iron ore sector to protect its flagging
steel industry. Subsidies would help keep mines open and keep
supplies flowing.
Aggressive shipments from Australian and Brazilian exporters
have also weighed on forward prices.
As prices fall even further, "it will be an issue of cash
flow, and those miners without the cash to ride out the storm
are going to go under," said Jeremy Platt, analyst at
London-based steel consultancy MEPS.
Only three of the world's top 10 largest iron ore miners are
estimated to remain profitable at those prices, with Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton projected to have breakeven
costs of around $35-36 a tonne and Fortescue estimated at around
$44 a tonne, according to UBS.
All other miners, including the world's largest, Vale
, are estimated to have production costs above $50 a
tonne, and so are now faced with a quandary with nearby as well
as deferred prices entrenched below that level.
Market participants say they are on the lookout for signs
that high-cost producers outside of China may accelerate
cutbacks in production amid deteriorating cash flows and limited
revenue potential.
OIL LOOKING GOOD
The bleak outlook for iron ore contrasts with that of the
crude oil market, which has also succumbed to a steep price
slump over the past year. But according to the forward market,
it has the potential to rebound strongly.
Indeed, crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange
for delivery in late 2016 are nearly $10 a barrel above current
levels, and so provide industry participants with hope that
better days lie ahead.
That upbeat mindset was in evidence this week by the 50
percent premium that Royal Dutch Shell offered for the
shares of BG Group in a record $70 billion takeover. The
deal has sparked expectations of a further wave of mergers and
acquisitions in the energy arena.
In comparison, iron ore miners have struggled to find
credit, with U.S. investors reportedly selling out of Australian
mining companies' bonds due to plunging iron ore prices.
Last month, Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd,
the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, had to pull a $2.5
billion high-yield bond issue due to a lack of investor
interest.
"It's a war of attrition, and it's going to be a pretty ugly
situation for quite a long time, with iron ore prices staying
fairly subdued over the medium term as supply pressures
continue," MEPS's Jeremy Platt said.
