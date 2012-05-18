* Volumes could hit new record in May
* Steel mills still reluctant, manufacturers more interested
LONDON May 18 Iron ore swaps volumes rebounded
in the first half of May, after dropping to their lowest this
year in April on the back of low volatility, brokers said this
week.
The volume of iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore
Futures Exchange (SGX) in April fell to its lowest level so far
this year at 3.8 million tonnes.
It hit a record high, since trading began in 2008, of 7.5
million tonnes in October last year.
The April drop was mainly due to low price volatility but as
prices moved out of their April range in the last couple of
weeks, traders have gone back to the market.
"April was very range-bound so traders were happy to stay on
the sidelines but in May we have seen better volumes so far,"
said Kenny Groth a London-based iron ore swaps broker at London
Commodity Brokers (LCB).
"I think it's the nature of the market that when volatility
is low, trading volumes fall but we should see less and less of
this as the market matures and the liquidity pool expands with
new players getting in. Volumes should be more consistent going
forward and we won't only rely on big market moves."
A steep price fall in the iron ore physical IODBZ00-PLT
market in the last couple of weeks boosted activity in the paper
market lately, brokers and traders said.
In the first two weeks of May about 4 million tonnes worth
of iron ore swaps were cleared, according to FIS iron ore broker
Pia Marie Treloevik. If these volumes were to be repeated in the
next two weeks, May would represent a new record month for iron
ore swaps volumes.
OVER BROKERED?
The potential of this young but growing derivatives market
has enticed a number of new brokers into the iron ore swaps
sector, although the number of industry participants using the
market remains low.
"A lot of brokers are getting into iron ore because they
read about the romance of doing iron ore; they see the potential
of this market but they are not bringing in their own customer
base," said LCB Chief Executive Clive Murray.
"They try to entice customers with lower brokerage (fees)
but there are no big producers apart from BHP
involved at the moment and only a handful of steel producers
using iron ore swaps."
Although the large European mills such as ThyssenKrupp
remain reluctant to use iron ore swaps to hedge their
exposure to iron ore prices, a number of manufacturers have
lately started to enquire about iron ore swaps to hedge their
exposure, said John Wright, head of the iron ore desk at
brokerage GFI.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Alison Birrane)