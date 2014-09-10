WASHINGTON, Sept 9 World no.2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto expects other miners worldwide to cut 125 million tonnes of iron ore capacity in 2014 in response to a slump in prices to five-year lows.

"I think there's already some evidence, certainly in China, Indonesia, Iran, South Africa and Australia, we are seeing some more marginal players make decisions to take capacity off," Walsh told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Washington, DC.

"We are expecting that through this year 125 million tonnes of capacity will come off in response to lower prices," he said, adding that the pace of capacity cuts was in line with expectations.

