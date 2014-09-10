* 125 mln tonne cut would equate to about 10 pct of world
trade
* Iron ore prices down 38 pct to 5-year low
(Recasts lead; adds details, comment)
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 World no.2 iron ore miner Rio
Tinto expects other miners worldwide to cut 125
million tonnes of iron ore capacity in 2014, roughly equal to
the amount of new supply expected to come on stream from
Australia and Brazil.
Iron ore prices have plunged 38 percent to five-year lows
this year, largely due to a glut of low-cost ore from top
producers, Brazil's Vale, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group.
The price plunge has been deeper and quicker than expected,
and miners large and small have been predicting that high cost
producers, mostly in China, would be forced to cut output in
response to weaker prices.
"I think there's already some evidence, certainly in China,
Indonesia, Iran, South Africa and Australia, we are seeing some
more marginal players make decisions to take capacity off,"
Chief Executive Sam Walsh told Reuters on the sidelines of an
event in Washington showcasing the company's pink diamonds.
"We are expecting that through this year 125 million tonnes
of capacity will come off in response to lower prices," he said,
adding that 85 million tonnes have already been cut, in line
with expectations.
A cut of 125 million tonnes would be equivalent to nearly 10
percent of forecast global trade in iron ore for this year, and
roughly equal to the 132 million tonnes of new supply forecast
to come from Australia and Brazil in 2014.
Just this week, fledgling Australian producer Western Desert
Resources, operating at a rate of 3 million tonnes a year,
called in administrators as it was unable to work out a debt
repayment schedule with its lenders.
UBS estimated at current prices junior Australian miners
Gindalbie Metals Ltd, Grange Resources Ltd and
Atlas Iron Ltd were loss-making.
Investors say the key question is how much production
high-cost Chinese miners will cut, and some are not as confident
as the mining companies that high-cost output will be cut
rapidly.
"All I do know is the big producers continue to expand
production. To the hopes that some people have that it's going
to displace high-cost Chinese domestic production - good luck,"
said Tim Schroeders, a resources portfolio manager at Pengana
Capital.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Ros
Krasny; Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)