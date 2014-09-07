SYDNEY, Sept 8 Australian junior iron ore miner
Western Desert Resources Ltd said it had called in
administrators after failing to negotiate a deal with its
bankers, due largely to plunging iron ore prices.
Western Desert, which started mining at its Roper Bar mine
in the Northern Territory last December, said it was suspending
its shares and appointing an administrator after Macquarie Bank
rejected its funding proposals.
"The recent substantial fall in the iron ore price to a five
year historical low, which shows no sign of abating in the short
term, when coupled with a strong Australian dollar, has
substantially contributed to this outcome," the company said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)