* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
WELLINGTON Jan 15 Australian private equity firm Ironbridge said on Tuesday it has sold its New Zealand waste company, EnviroWaste, to Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings for NZ$501 million ($421 million), including NZ$11 million in debt.
Ironbridge funds, which acquired EnviroWaste from Fulton Hogan in April 2007, also owns Global Renewables in Australia.
The deal, subject to conditions including approval by New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office, would represent a multiple of 10 times Envirowaste's 2012 earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.
($1=NZ$1.19) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing

* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing