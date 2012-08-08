Aug 8 Iron Mountain Inc on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from $950 million.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBS, Scotia and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: IRON MOUNTAIN AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2024 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 390 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS