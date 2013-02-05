SYDNEY Feb 5 Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, a strong indicator of Chinese industrial activity, decreased by 9 percent in January, though disruptions caused by a cyclone late in the month likely contributed to the drop.

Shipments of ore to China fell to 18.38 million tonnes in January from a record 20.23 million in December, data from the Port Hedland Port Authority showed on Tuesday.

Overall iron ore exports from the port, handling about a fifth of the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw ingredient, declined by 15 percent to 22 million tonnes from 26 million in December, according to the data.

Despite the drops, recent price movements and buying patterns suggested buying of Australian iron ore was robust.

Spot iron ore prices rose to three-week highs as traders and Chinese steel mills stocked up ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holiday.

Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China increased by a dollar per tonne on Tuesday.

Cyclone Peta forced Port Hedland to shut for a day on Jan. 22.

Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship iron ore cargoes which this year are expected to well exceed 200 million tonnes.