SYDNEY Feb 5 Iron ore exports to China from
Australia's Port Hedland, a strong indicator of Chinese
industrial activity, decreased by 9 percent in January, though
disruptions caused by a cyclone late in the month likely
contributed to the drop.
Shipments of ore to China fell to 18.38 million tonnes in
January from a record 20.23 million in December, data from the
Port Hedland Port Authority showed on Tuesday.
Overall iron ore exports from the port, handling about a
fifth of the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw
ingredient, declined by 15 percent to 22 million tonnes from 26
million in December, according to the data.
Despite the drops, recent price movements and buying
patterns suggested buying of Australian iron ore was robust.
Spot iron ore prices rose to three-week highs as traders
and Chinese steel mills stocked up ahead of next week's Lunar
New Year holiday.
Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China
increased by a dollar per tonne on Tuesday.
Cyclone Peta forced Port Hedland to shut for a day on Jan.
22.
Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton, Fortescue
Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship iron ore
cargoes which this year are expected to well exceed 200 million
tonnes.