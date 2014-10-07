SYDNEY Oct 7 Australian shipments of iron ore
to China from Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the
world's seaborne trade, fell 7 percent in September from a
record high in the previous month amid a further drop in
prices, port data showed.
Top iron ore consumer China's appetite for the steelmaking
raw material has weakened amid a slowdown in Chinese economic
growth and a sharp downturn in its property sector, weighing on
iron ore prices.
Shipments from the port to China retreated to 29.77 million
tonnes last month from the 32.03 million-tonne record set in
August, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.
The decline coincides with iron ore's .IO62-CNI=SI biggest
monthly price loss over September since May, dropping nearly 12
percent to end the month at $77.50 a tonne. The price has since
edged up to $78.90 a tonne.
Over the same month last year, when iron ore sold for over
$130 a tonne, shipments climbed by 710,000 tonnes to 22.97
million.
Despite the price erosion, BHP Billiton
this week earmarked $3.25 billion to add 20 million tonnes to
the market on top of its existing expansion target of 270
million tonnes a year, capitalising on a declining cost base.
BHP iron ore division head Jimmy Wilson said production
costs excluding freight and royalties would drop by 25 percent
to under $20 a tonne, as it aims to overtake Rio Tinto
as the lowest-cost supplier to China.
Fortescue Metals Group, which also uses Port
Hedland to ship up to 155 million tonnes annually, is looking to
make more incremental increases to output.
On July 1, the Port Hedland Port Authority amalgamated with
the port of Dampier, creating what it says will be the largest
bulk export tonnage port in the world.
Dampier port is one of two in the Pilbara iron ore belt used
by Rio Tinto. The other is Cape Lambert.
Overall iron ore shipments from Dampier dropped 10 percent
in September to 12.26 million tonnes versus the previous month,
according to the Pilbara Ports Authority, which did not break
down Dampier cargoes by destination.
