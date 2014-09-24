By Manolo Serapio Jr
| SINGAPORE, Sept 24
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Miners betting on a heavy
round of iron ore restocking by Chinese steel producers late in
2014, after a 40 percent price slump this year, may be
disappointed as a reform-driven government sacrifices growth,
leaving the market drowning in supply.
A toxic combination of bountiful supply and slower demand
growth in top importer China have hammered iron ore prices to
five-year lows, the hardest hit among industrial commodities
this year. Prices slid this week below $80 a tonne for the first
time since 2009. .IO62-CNI=SI
In the last quarter of 2012 iron ore staged a 39 percent
recovery from that year's price rout when Chinese mills
restocked heavily. But his time around, mills may not rescue
prices.
"The tension in the market isn't there to want to go and sit
on 60 days worth of stockpiles because in 60 days it might be
cheaper. There's no real urgency to rush out and build a
stockpile," said James Wilson, analyst at Morgans in Perth.
"It's become a hand-to-mouth kind of stocking."
A restructuring in China's economy has reduced business
confidence and the country's demand for steel and iron ore, Nev
Power, chief executive of world No. 4 iron ore miner Fortescue
Metals Group said at a conference in Melbourne on
Tuesday.
Small Chinese steel producers have kept iron ore stocks at
as short as a week to 10 days, said a trader in China's eastern
Shandong province who sells to the mills, as the increased
volatility in prices has prompted mills to manage inventories.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore across China's ports stood
at 112.35 million tonnes last week, according to data tracker
SteelHome. That is not far below a record high of 113.7 million
tonnes reached in July.
The mountain of port inventory, up 30 percent this year,
shows how well supplied China is with ore and how slow the rate
of consumption has been despite imports surging this year.
China imported 77 million tonnes a month on average this
year, nearly 10 million tonnes more than in 2013, based on the
country's customs data.
The import spike largely reflects the increase in shipments
to China by top suppliers such as Australia and Brazil as some
high-cost Chinese mines were shut out by the price plunge.
But while a large number of small Chinese mines have been
forced to close, domestic output is increasing as the big
state-backed producers expand or consolidate.
'NOT DESPERATE TO BUY'
Surrounded by plentiful supply, many Chinese buyers are more
selective and in no rush to buy, even ahead of a week-long
National Day break in October - a traditional buying period.
"This shows that they are very particular about the sort of
prices and not all that desperate to buy, and they are shopping
around for deals," said the head of a big Beijing-based iron ore
trading firm which supplies major steel mills.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we see prices down at $70 by the
end of the year. The market is going to stay very soft."
The lack of strong restocking appetite is likely to continue
through the winter months, traders said, suggesting there is
unlikely to be a sharp rise in China's iron ore imports even
when domestic mines are shut due to the cold weather.
"In the past when the ratio of domestic ore to consumption
is still high, heavy restocking occurs when mines are closed for
winter. But imported ore is being used widely now so the
additional demand for imported ore during winter would not be as
big as before," said a trader in Shanghai.
As it is, the amount of domestic ore used by Chinese mills
has fallen this year as Beijing's pollution battle forced steel
producers to consume more of the high-quality imported ore.
The share of imported ore used in steel production in China
has risen to 88 percent by mid-September from 75 percent at the
start of 2014, a survey by industry consultancy Mysteel showed.
The challenge now is to remove excess supply to help tighten
the market with no buyer that could equal China in size.
"For the first time in over a decade, the need to eliminate
iron ore supply, rather than incentivise it, is determining
prices," said CLSA analyst Ian Roper.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by David
Stanway in Beijing)