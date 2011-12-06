* Price cut follows slump in spot ore prices in October

* Deal prices iron ore at $130-$140/T

* China Steel says expects similar deal with Rio

* Japan's Kobe gets higher Q4 ore prices than China Steel (Adds Kobe Steel, China steel mill comments, details)

By Faith Hung and Manolo Serapio Jr

TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, Dec 6 China Steel , Taiwan's top steelmaker, has agreed a 23 percent cut in iron ore prices for October-December with Brazilian miner Vale, as mills seek better contract terms after ore prices slumped and steel demand thinned.

A 31 percent plunge in spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI in October prompted China Steel and steel producers in mainland China, the world's top iron ore buyer, to scour for adjustments in pricing the steelmaking ingredient to more closely reflect spot rates.

"We have reached an agreement with Vale at the end of November," a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

"We are also expecting to reach an agreement with Rio Tinto later this month. With BHP, it will not be easy for them to agree with any price cuts," said the source, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The agreement, which the source said prices ore for China Steel at $130 to $140 per tonne, is the first reported contract pricing that is based on spot rates for the current quarter instead of the prior three months with a one-month lag under a previous formula.

A spokesman for China Steel was not immediately available for comment.

"Miners are adjusting the price of iron ore to match the market price which is sensible," said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at Macquarie Bank in Shanghai.

"The mills should be pushing for pricing that's moving on a more real-time basis because they're also selling steel on a real-time basis."

The global steel industry is facing weakening demand and falling prices amid a slowing world economy. China Steel said last month it was seeking to delay iron ore and coking coal deliveries as it trims output.

MARKET DOWNTURN

Iron ore pricing shifted to a quarterly system in April last year after Vale, Rio and BHP Billiton, which together control more than two thirds of the global seaborne market, scrapped a 40-year-old custom of pricing the material annually to better capture wild swings in spot prices.

Under the quarterly system, prices were based on the previous three-month period with a one-month lag. But October's steep price drop which saw iron ore hit multi-month lows revealed the flaws of that formula.

Based on Platts iron ore index IODBZ00-PLT, which the global miners mostly use to set contract rates, iron ore averaged $143.4 a tonne from Oct. 1 to Dec. 5, more than 18 percent lower than the June-August average of $175.6, Reuters calculations showed.

Miners have similarly given steel mills in mainland China the option to buy iron ore at the current quarter's prices to avoid potential defaults.

"What I know is that Chinese steel mills have earlier agreed with Vale to settle iron ore based on October-December spot prices," said an iron ore sales official with a large Chinese steel mill.

Japanese steelmakers, however, have continued to buy iron ore based on previous months' prices.

"We struck the October-December iron and coal pricing deals with Vale and other suppliers around the middle of September under the usual formula," an official of Kobe Steel said.

He said the prices are around $167-$168 a tonne for iron ore, down 1 percent from the July-September prices and around $285 for coking coal, down about 10 percent from the previous quarter.

Other Japanese steelmakers have most likely done the same. JFE Holdings Inc and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd said in October that they would not cancel their fourth-quarter iron ore contracts, with JFE saying it had not received an offer from miners to cut prices. (Additional reporting by Yuko Inoue in TOKYO and Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Himani Sarkar)