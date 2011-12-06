UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TAIPEI Dec 6 Taiwan's China Steel has agreed a 23 percent cut in iron ore prices for October-December versus June-August with Brazilian miner Vale , a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
"We have reached an agreement with Vale at the end of November," said the source, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The agreement prices ore at $130 to $140 per tonne, the source said.
"We are also expecting to reach an agreement with Rio Tinto later this month. With BHP, it will not be easy for them to agree with any price cuts," said the source.
The global steel industry is facing weakening demand and falling prices amid the global economic slowdown and China's tightening of its property market. (Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.