SINGAPORE, June 26 Chinese iron ore futures
jumped as much as 3.5 percent on Thursday to their highest level
in almost a month, supported by a better outlook for the world's
No. 2 economy.
"Some local governments have started to implement some small
stimulus measures to boost activity and I think the better
economic outlook is behind the surge in prices," said a trader
in Shanghai.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was up 3 percent at 712 yuan ($110) a tonne
by 0231 GMT, after hitting a session high of 715 yuan earlier,
its highest since May 28.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
