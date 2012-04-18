UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
* First electronic iron ore trades linked to Singapore Exchange
* System uses straight-through-processing
LONDON, April 18 Broking firm GFI Group launched the first electronically-traded iron ore swaps on Wednesday, using a system linked to the Singapore Exchange, signalling further expansion in trading of the raw material to make steel.
Trading in iron ore has surged in recent years after mining companies and steel firms dismantled the old benchmark system that set annual prices once a year in favour of short-term pricing systems.
Until now, swaps have been processed manually, but now they can be executed electronically using straight through processing (STP), a GFI official told Reuters.
GFI's commodity and energy trading platform is linked to the Singapore Exchange, which clears the swaps, increasing speed and efficiency, the official added.
Benchmark spot iron ore prices held near six-month highs on Wednesday, traders said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by William Hardy)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.