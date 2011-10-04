SINGAPORE Oct 4 The volume of iron ore futures
contracts traded on the Singapore Mercantile Exchange reached
1.1 million tonnes in September, the exchange said on Tuesday,
reflecting strong interest in the cash-settled hedging tool.
SMX, owned by India's Financial Technologies ,
introduced its cash-settled iron ore futures contract on Aug.
12. The contract is the world's first dollar-priced iron ore
futures open to global investors seeking to hedge prices of the
steelmaking ingredient.
Last month's trading volume represents a fourth of the
volume of iron ore forward swaps cleared by rival Singapore
Exchange in August, which at a record 4.3 million tonnes,
comprised around two-thirds of the global total.
SGX, which launched its iron ore swaps in April 2009, said
separately on Tuesday that volumes dropped to 7,957 lots in
September, equivalent to 3.98 million tonnes, from 8,564 lots in
August.
There has been active interest in the SMX contract <0#SMIO:>
from players in physical and financial markets, including
traders based in China, the world's biggest buyer of iron ore,
SMX said in a statement.
"Based on the response that the iron ore futures contract is
receiving we are confident of creating a robust benchmark for
the iron ore industry," Vaidyalingam Hariharan, SMX interim
chief executive, said in the statement.
The shift to quarterly pricing for iron ore contracts from
annual pricing since April last year spurred interest in hedging
instruments as mills and traders managed their costs against
spot prices IODBZ00-PLT, which have tripled since late 2008.
Riding on growing interest in iron ore swaps, two exchanges
in India launched the world's first iron ore futures contracts
in January <0#ICIO:> <0#MRNE:>, although the rupee-denominated
contracts being limited to the Indian market has curbed volumes.
The most-active October iron ore futures contract on SMX
was down 2.8 percent at $162 a tonne by 1002 GMT, at a
steep discount to spot prices.
Spot iron ore with 62-percent iron content .IO62-CNO=MB
was flat at $169.01 a tonne on Monday, steadying at its weakest
level since early July, with China off this week for a national
holiday.
Each lot on the SMX is equivalent to 100 tonnes and is
settled against the 62-percent iron ore index of Metal Bulletin
.IO62-CNO=MB.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)