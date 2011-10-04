SINGAPORE Oct 4 The volume of iron ore futures contracts traded on the Singapore Mercantile Exchange reached 1.1 million tonnes in September, the exchange said on Tuesday, reflecting strong interest in the cash-settled hedging tool.

SMX, owned by India's Financial Technologies , introduced its cash-settled iron ore futures contract on Aug. 12. The contract is the world's first dollar-priced iron ore futures open to global investors seeking to hedge prices of the steelmaking ingredient.

Last month's trading volume represents a fourth of the volume of iron ore forward swaps cleared by rival Singapore Exchange in August, which at a record 4.3 million tonnes, comprised around two-thirds of the global total.

SGX, which launched its iron ore swaps in April 2009, said separately on Tuesday that volumes dropped to 7,957 lots in September, equivalent to 3.98 million tonnes, from 8,564 lots in August.

There has been active interest in the SMX contract <0#SMIO:> from players in physical and financial markets, including traders based in China, the world's biggest buyer of iron ore, SMX said in a statement.

"Based on the response that the iron ore futures contract is receiving we are confident of creating a robust benchmark for the iron ore industry," Vaidyalingam Hariharan, SMX interim chief executive, said in the statement.

The shift to quarterly pricing for iron ore contracts from annual pricing since April last year spurred interest in hedging instruments as mills and traders managed their costs against spot prices IODBZ00-PLT, which have tripled since late 2008.

Riding on growing interest in iron ore swaps, two exchanges in India launched the world's first iron ore futures contracts in January <0#ICIO:> <0#MRNE:>, although the rupee-denominated contracts being limited to the Indian market has curbed volumes.

The most-active October iron ore futures contract on SMX was down 2.8 percent at $162 a tonne by 1002 GMT, at a steep discount to spot prices.

Spot iron ore with 62-percent iron content .IO62-CNO=MB was flat at $169.01 a tonne on Monday, steadying at its weakest level since early July, with China off this week for a national holiday.

Each lot on the SMX is equivalent to 100 tonnes and is settled against the 62-percent iron ore index of Metal Bulletin .IO62-CNO=MB. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)