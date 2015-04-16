By Manolo Serapio Jr
| SINGAPORE, April 16
SINGAPORE, April 16 Up to half of iron ore
output by miners outside the mega producers in Australia and
Brazil is at risk of closure with global demand set to peak next
year, Goldman Sachs said.
"We expect seaborne iron ore demand to peak in 2016 as the
displacement of marginal Chinese iron ore production fails to
offset a contraction in domestic steel consumption," Goldman
said in a report in which it slashed its price forecasts.
Goldman cut its 2015 iron ore price estimate by 18 percent
to $52 a tonne. It sees the price at $44 in 2016 and at $40 in
2017 and 2018, down 29-33 percent from previous forecasts.
Iron ore, which has fallen 60 percent in 12 months, dropped
as far as $46.70 on April 2, the lowest since 2004-2005, based
on annual price contracts that preceded the current spot-based
system, compiled by Goldman Sachs.
Production volumes among top miners - Vale, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton - was not at risk, the
bank said.
"However, the rest of the industry is now facing an
existential challenge," said analysts Christian Lelong and Amber
Cai.
About 10 percent of the production capacity of smaller, or
Tier 2, iron ore miners is at risk of closure every year through
2019, they said.
"As iron ore prices continue their regression towards
pre-2004 levels, the equity value of many Tier 2 producers is
likely to be affected," they said.
Australia's Atlas Iron Ltd last week said it was
halting production. Days later, China's Sinosteel Midwest Corp
said it would suspend iron ore production at its Blue Hills
project in Australia.
Vale, Rio and BHP account for around 70 percent of global
seaborne iron ore trade, which reached 1.36 billion tonnes last
year, shipping most to China.
But a slowing economy has hurt Chinese demand, with steel
production shrinking in the first quarter after consumption
dropped last year for the first time in three decades.
Chinese steel output is seen contracting by 9 percent over
the six-year period through 2019, Goldman said.
"The closure of small, high-cost mines in China will
partially offset the impact of soft steel demand on iron ore
imports, but the scale of production cuts in domestic iron ore
has been relatively modest and we expect seaborne iron ore
demand to peak in 2016 at about 1.4 billion tonnes."
Goldman estimates mine closures this year, including in
China, to reach 126 million tonnes and 123 million tonnes in
2016.
(Editing by Ed Davies)