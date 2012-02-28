BEIJING Feb 28 Huge investments are needed to expand global iron ore production just to replace lost capacity, a senior executive of Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday.

Vale's business strategy would be to continue maximising output even when global supply becomes more balanced in future, Luiz Meriz, president of Vale Minerals China, said at an industry conference in Beijing. (Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Chris Lewis)