* Iron ore prices down 30 pct since September
* Fortescue says Chinese ore de-stocking may take months
* China curbing steel output on weak demand
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Iron ore extended losses on
Wednesday and was on course for its steepest ever weekly price
slide as slowing growth in top consumer China curbed steel
prices and hit demand for the steel-making raw material.
China's appetite for iron ore has weakened along with
slowing demand for steel from its construction sector, pushing
down prices for iron ore by about 30 percent since early
September.
Iron ore is China's biggest commodity import in terms of
volume and could serve as a leading indicator of slowing growth,
which could impact its demand for other raw materials. It comes
at a time when the outlook for developed economies is already
shaky.
Some mills in China have stopped buying iron ore as they
curb steel output. China buys around two thirds of seaborne
cargoes to feed the world's largest steel industry and is the
biggest market for the mining giants Vale , Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton .
Weak steel demand across Asia cut profits at Japan's two
biggest steelmakers -- Nippon Steel Corp and JFE
Holdings Inc -- in the fiscal six months to September,
and both slashed their full-year outlooks.
Australian producer Fortescue Metals Group , which
sells nearly all of its iron ore to China, said it could take
months for prices to recover as Chinese mills work off
inventories.
"The market has come under huge pressure with prices moving
$5-10 each day, and until steel prices stabilise in China, I can
see prices falling further," said Roddy Mann, senior iron ore
trader at London-based Metalloyd.
"People are worried about steel production cuts; some mills
have been cutting production by 20-30 percent ... There is still
some space for iron ore prices to soften further and there is
little light at the end of tunnel currently."
Iron ore with 62-percent iron content fell by about 3.3
percent to $127.40 a tonne on Wednesday after the steepest fall
on record at 7.2 percent the previous day, according to the
Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
The steel-making ingredient has fallen by more than 10
percent so far this week and was on track for its biggest loss
since the Steel Index was launched at the end of 2008.
The Metal Bulletin index .IO62-CNO=MB fell by 4.3 percent
to $127.76, while the Platts assessment was not available due to
a national holiday in Singapore on Wednesday.
"Much of this fall is sentiment driven," said Christopher
Ellis, an analyst at the Metal Bulletin iron ore index.
"Underlying changes in fundamental demand and supply have
not been so severe. Many market commentators were keen to point
out that iron ore prices were remaining strong when other global
commodities were slumping over the summer; now iron ore has
caught up."
CHINA'S ECONOMY THE KEY
The rapid drop in iron ore prices "implies demand for steel
in China is pretty bad and a lot of steel mills have to cut
production, so the whole economy is bad", said Henry Liu,
regional head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in
Hong Kong.
"If iron ore prices drop so much, it doesn't mean (Chinese
mills') profit margin will improve, because steel demand has
been dropping," he said.
The price of hot rolled coil in China fell 8.7 percent to
4,123 yuan ($648) a tonne at the end of last week, while rebar
shed more than 6 percent to 4,296 yuan a tonne, according to
data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
The world's second-largest economy expanded 9.1 percent in
the third quarter, its weakest pace since early 2009 due to
weaker export markets and tighter monetary policy.
China has repeatedly raised interest rates and banks' reserve
requirement ratio to sap liquidity and fight price rises.
Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated on Tuesday that taming inflation
remained the top priority for the Chinese government.
A growing number of Chinese steel mills have shut for
maintenance -- effectively curbing output to cut losses.
"Steel mills have started to cut production and have
suspended iron ore purchases, while miners keep on producing and
delivering spot cargoes, so we see iron ore prices diving these
days," said an iron ore buying official with a mid-sized steel
mill in south-central China.
"We're just buying on a hand-to-mouth basis now."
Just a few months ago, China's construction sector demand had
steel and iron ore markets flying high. China's monthly crude
steel output hit a record 60.25 million tonnes in May as mills
raced to keep up with a construction boom aided by the country's
drive to build more cheaper homes.
That helped iron ore prices stay high for most of the year,
after rising to a record $193 a tonne in mid-February. But the
momentum faltered in September when steel prices fell at the
start of what is usually a peak consumption season in China.
China's crude steel output fell 3.5 percent to 56.7 million
tonnes in September, the lowest in seven months, from August.
"Everyone is desperate to lower their production costs right
now. Demand for steel is very weak. If you look at investment in
high-speed rail, for example, there has been a fall of 50
percent," said Xu Zhongbu, chief executive of Beijing Metal
Consulting, which works for some leading Chinese steel mills.
The big drop in spot prices forced miners to forego the more
costly quarterly contracts for Chinese clients, giving them the
option to buy at prices closer to spot.
Vale, which had been selling most of its cargoes via
long-term contracts, said last week it was open to different
pricing options.
($1 = 6.360 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI, David Stanway
in BEIJING, Jim Regan in SYDNEY, Yuko Inoue in TOKYO, and Silvia
Antonioli in LONDON; Editing by Simon Webb and Jane Baird)