By Manolo Serapio Jr
| MANILA, April 1
MANILA, April 1 A surprise spike in iron ore
prices this year is shaking out fresh supplies of the
steelmaking raw material, but some miners say it is too soon to
aggressively restart production shuttered by a years-long price
rout.
Iran said it has increased shipments to top iron ore
consumer China, while traders have also seen more cargoes from
India and Malaysia as material kept idled in warehouses and
ports is pushed out to buyers to take advantage of the price
spurt.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI ended January-March with a 24
percent gain after pushing above $50 a tonne, far outpacing gold
that had its best quarter in three decades.
The steelmaking raw material is still the top performing
commodity this year despite falling 16 percent from last month's
peak, but the wild swings have kept miners wary about the
longevity of the price recovery.
"The trade signals are not strong enough yet for a
sustainable lift in demand," said UBS commodities analyst Daniel
Morgan.
Still, in Iran, vessels loaded with iron ore bound for China
have increased "remarkably", Keyvan Jafari Tehrani, head of
international affairs at the Iron Ore Producers and Exporters
Association of Iran, told Reuters.
"When the price of iron ore rose above $50 a tonne, the
number of shipments to China increased and if it stays above
$55, more mines will resume production," said Tehrani.
Iran is the sixth-biggest iron ore exporter to China, but
shipments fell 40 percent last year to 13.2 mln tonnes as prices
tumbled. Around 70 percent of private iron ore mines in Iran
shut in the past two years due to the market rout, Tehrani said.
"We also heard some Malaysian cargoes being quoted in the
market which we haven't seen in a while," said a Shanghai-based
iron ore trader.
"If the price is right there's a market for them," added the
trader, who is keen on buying some cargoes from Indian suppliers
that have become active in the market in recent weeks as prices
climbed.
India used to be a major iron ore exporter to China until
court-imposed mining curbs in a crackdown on illegal extraction
halted shipments. Mining in the western Goa state, India's top
iron ore exporter, resumed in October after a three-year gap.
But Goan miners say a 20-million tonne annual production cap
will limit any benefit from strong prices. Shipments from Goa
reached about 50 million tonnes in 2010/11, during iron ore's
boom years when it reached nearly $200 a tonne.
MINERS WARY
The price rise is a boost for existing miners such as global
giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
, where every one dollar a tonne price hike over a year
is worth roughly $250 million, according to UBS.
But small miners say it is too early to restart idled
output.
"It's not easy to turn mines on and off. If you've
demobilized staff and equipment, it's no easy feat to suddenly
bring it all back, particularly in the absence of real proof
these prices are sustainable," said an executive for a
smaller-sized Australian iron ore company.
Lower ore grade producers, such as Malaysia, are under more
pressure and say the rally needs to go further.
"When iron ore was at $80, low grade iron ore could fetch
around $60. At current prices, it's still not viable for
Malaysian iron ore," said a geologist at a Malaysian-based
mining company.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by James
Regan in Sydney and Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by
Richard Pullin)