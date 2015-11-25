* Samarco accounts for 1/5 of global iron ore pellet supply
* Pellet premiums continued to drop this month
* Spot iron ore benchmark price at 10-year low
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Maytaal Angel
MANILA/LONDON, Nov 25 Premiums for iron ore
pellets - the highest-quality steelmaking raw material - have
sunk this month despite the loss of a fifth of global supplies
after a Brazil mine disaster, underscoring the industry's deep
glut.
Even a permanent closure at the flood-hit Samarco mine would
be unlikely to boost pellet premiums, analysts and traders said,
with other miners able to boost supply and Chinese steel mills
eager to cut costs by using cheaper ore.
"It's probably the least sensitive time for a supply issue,"
said Mark Pervan, global head of commodity research at ANZ.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have tumbled nearly 40
percent this year, hitting a decade low at $43.40 a tonne on
Tuesday on oversupply and falling Chinese steel demand.
The premium that steel mills pay for pellets has also been
falling, and has continued to slide since a tailings dam owned
by Samarco burst on Nov. 5, unleashing 40 million cubic meters
of mud on the valley below and killing 11 people with 12 still
missing.
Samarco, jointly owned by BHP Billiton and
Vale SA, produces between 25-30 million tonnes a year
of iron ore, mainly pellets, selling to China, Europe, the
Middle East and Japan.
The premium for iron ore pellet for delivery to China fell
to $12.25 per dry metric tonne as of Nov. 18, continuing a steep
decline from early October when it stood at $19.30, according to
pricing agency Platts.
Voluntary output cuts in other industrial commodities have
had little impact. A pledge by major Chinese zinc smelters to
slash nearly 20 percent of total production next year had a
short-lived boost to prices that are still near multi-year lows.
'THINGS ARE THAT BAD'
"If there was ever an excuse for prices to rise it would
have been now, but things are that bad that the market brushes
this news aside," said a London-based trader on the Samarco
disruption.
Pellets, processed ore that can be fed directly to a blast
furnace, are a high-end product and make up only a tiny
proportion of the seaborne iron ore trade. China imported 19
million tonnes last year, or 2 percent of its total purchases,
according to commodity consultancy CRU.
Widening losses among Chinese steel mills has prompted them
to look to cheaper ore, cutting costs despite reduced
productivity, said a Singapore trader.
"Mills that are under long-term contracts with Samarco will
be quite happy to see Samarco stop supplying," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
Outside China, Japan's biggest steelmaker, Nippon Steel and
Sumitomo Metal Corp, has secured alternative suppliers,
a spokesman said, but declined to give details. Japan's
second-ranked JFE Steel declined to disclose backup
plans.
Vale could ramp up pellet production from other mines to
fill any gap arising from Samarco, while other suppliers such as
Russia's Metalloinvest and Bahrain Steel could bridge
any shortfall, said Mitchell Hugers, analyst at BMI Research.
Officials at BHP Billiton and Vale declined to comment.
Several attempts to contact Samarco were unsuccessful.
(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo, Krishna Das in
New Delhi, Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Stephen Eisenhammer in Rio
de Janeiro; Editing by Richard Pullin)