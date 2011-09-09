SHANGHAI, Sept 9 Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports fell a modest 0.2 percent to 95.51 million tonnes by the end of this week after hitting a record 95.59 million tonnes last week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel on Friday. Here is a table for stockpiles of iron ore from the top three regions: Country of origin Stockpiles Change (%)

(mln T) Total 95.51 -0.2 Australia 38.72 +1.6 Brazil 23.02 +0.2 India 14.10 -0.5

Source: Mysteel

For previous stockpile reports, please click

For tables of China's monthly iron ore imports, please click

For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)