SHANGHAI, Sept 9 Inventories of imported iron
ore at major Chinese ports fell a modest 0.2 percent to 95.51
million tonnes by the end of this week after hitting a record
95.59 million tonnes last week, according to data from industry
consultancy Mysteel on Friday.
Here is a table for stockpiles of iron ore from the top three
regions:
Country of origin Stockpiles Change (%)
(mln T)
Total 95.51 -0.2
Australia 38.72 +1.6
Brazil 23.02 +0.2
India 14.10 -0.5
Source: Mysteel
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Chris
Lewis)