SHANGHAI, Sept 5 The volume of iron ore financial derivatives cleared against The Steel Index (TSI) hit a fresh record of more than 6.6 million tonnes in August, topping $1 billion in a single month for the first time, TSI said on Monday.

The derivatives of the key steelmaking raw material, including swaps and options, have attracted growing interest from industry players to investment banks to trade the commodity in a move to hedge wider risk from the 1-billion-tonne seaborne iron ore market.

The bulk of the swaps contracts were cleared by the Singapore Exchange, which processed 8,554 lots, or 4.3 million tonnes in August, up 11 percent from the previous record of 4 million tonnes set last month, TSI said in an emailed statement.

In addition, the CME Group cleared a combined more than 2 million tonnes of iron ore derivatives based on TSI in August, with options taking 1.5 million tonnes.

Other bourses adopting TSI as a price reference in derivatives include LCH.Clearnet in London, Norway's NOS Clearing and the Indian Commodity Exchange.

The Steel Index for 62-percent Fe grade .IO62-CNI=SI rose 40 cents to $180.8 a tonne last Friday, its highest since May 5.

TSI's reference price for 62-percent grade iron ore fines averaged $177.45 a tonne delivered in August, up 2.6 percent from July.

TSI competes with two major indexes, the Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index .IO62-CNO=MB and Platts Iron Ore Index IODBZ00-PLT.

Global miners such as Vale and Rio Tinto have used the three key indexes to fix contract prices with their clients after ditching the annual benchmark negotiation since last year.

