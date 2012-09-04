BRIEF-Chubb declares quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 The volume of iron ore swaps and options cleared globally hit a record high of nearly 18 million tonnes in August, data provider Steel Index said on Tuesday, as sliding prices lifted demand for the hedging tools.
The Singapore Exchange cleared an all-time high of 14.88 million tonnes in iron ore swaps and the CME Group cleared iron ore options in excess of 2.3 million tonnes, Steel Index said.
The total volume of iron ore swaps and options contracts cleared around the world exceeded 17.8 million tonnes, including those by exchanges in London, Norway and Mumbai, it said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore sank to $88.70 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since October 2009, as slower economic growth in top consumer China slashed steel demand.
The price of iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, has fallen more than 34 percent since early July. It is the industrial commodity hit hardest by China's slowdown.
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei