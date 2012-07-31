* Some physical players resist derivatives market
* Swaps volumes less than a tenth of physical trade
* Quick growth will continue-analyst
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, July 31 Iron ore swaps trading volumes
rose to a record-high in July as a steep physical price move
prompted market participants to adjust their positions or take
new ones to manage their price exposure or bet on their market's
views, brokers said.
The Singapore Exchange, by far the largest forum for iron
ore swaps, cleared almost 10 million tonnes in July, or about 25
percent more than in May, when the previous record was set,
according to preliminary data supplied by iron ore index
provider the Steel Index.
The growth in July was due to new participants entering the
market and to existing players trading higher volumes than
usual, brokers said.
Trading started to increase after the physical price, which
had been in the $130-150 range for the last eight months, broke
below a key support level, they added.
"Once the index got through $130, people started to make
some decisions about their forward positions, as that was a key
support level," said John Wright, head of the GFI iron ore and
steel brokerage desk.
"When you get big movements people have to adjust their
positions with spreads, they have to get in their positions, get
out of their positions; it certainly boosts volumes."
International physical spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI have
fallen by about 15 percent in the last 3 weeks to hit $115.2 a
tonne on Wednesday, their lowest in over 2 and a half years,
before recovering a little on Thursday.
SMALL BUT GROWING
The iron ore swaps market is still relatively young: it
started in 2008 and got a boost by the move of physical pricing
to shorter mechanism 2 years ago.
Many financial and some industrial participants willing to
gain exposure to a main Chinese import or hedge their physical
positions, have since entered this market attracted by the rapid
growth rate.
As existing players gain confidence they start to increase
their trading volumes while new comers also start dipping their
toes and this should support the rapid growth rate seen in
recent years, brokers said.
"I think we will see the volume increase stay; commodity
volatility has increased across the board and traders want
exposure to commodities that have a China component," said Clive
Murray, head of iron ore and coal brokerage London Commodity
Brokers.
Derivatives volumes still represent less than 10 percent of
a physical seaborne market of more than 1.1 billion tonnes a
year.
Although many financial players and physical traders have
been focusing on this growing market, some of the producers and
most large steelmakers have resisted the idea of using these
instruments so far.
Many of them said the liquidity is still too low to hedge
their whole exposure to iron ore.
"This market is still in its early stage of development -
it's growing very fast but it takes time for market participants
to embrace it," said Steven Randall of the Steel Index.
"You have got to appreciate that this is a massive change
for the steel industry because historically they are not
organised to do this."
The largest steelmakers will only trade small volumes in the
next few years, until liquidity expands further and they develop
the understanding of how to benefit from them.
Within the next five years though, derivatives volumes could
reach a similar level to physical trade or even a multiple of
it, Randall said.
(Editing by William Hardy)