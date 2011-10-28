SINGAPORE Oct 28 A slide of 34 percent in spot
iron ore prices since September is spurring another shift in
pricing the steelmaking material on shorter contracts, within a
year after the industry moved to a quarterly system after 40
years of setting rates annually.
The slump highlighted the flaws of a system that prices
contracts based on the previous quarter's spot rates with a
one-month lag, and opened the door for a more flexible mechanism
for top market China while it deals with weakening steel demand.
Top iron ore miners Vale , Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton fought hard for
several years to push mills off fixed-price annual deals and
shift to a system that more closely mirrored market conditions.
China's Iron and Steel Association was a particularly fierce
opponent of a change, but finally threw in the towel in April
last year.
Before the recent price slide, Vale and Rio Tinto had been
selling the bulk of their ore via quarterly contracts although
BHP Billiton was selling an "overwhelming majority" of its iron
ore using a monthly pricing mechanism, Marcus Randolph, chief
executive of BHP's ferrous and coal division, said this month.
Here are a history and details of the old settlement
process.
ROTTERDAM IRON ORE MECHANISM
Iron ore prices from after World War Two were dominated by
Europe and the Rotterdam Iron Ore mechanism, with prices settled
from the start of January to coincide with the European
financial year.
Europe's steelmakers, led by ThyssenKrupp and later joined
by Arcelor, settled annual deals with miners in Canada, Liberia
and Brazil for ore on a cost insurance freight basis for the
port of Rotterdam, from which ore trains went to Ruhr Valley
steel mills.
RISE OF ASIAN STEEL INDUSTRY
The annual system where the first deal between a miner and
steel mill constitutes a benchmark was born in the late 1970s
and early 1980s, with the growth of Japan's steel industry and
the rise of Brazil as a miner.
In the late 1970s, Japan's rising importance as a steelmaker
prompted its industry, led by Nippon Steel, to seek alternative
ways to secure supplies for the mineral-poor nation.
Many Japanese steel mills had their own ships, so the new
benchmark was free on board and contract terms matched the start
of the Japanese financial year in April, with U.S. dollar
prices.
The contracts were based on longer-term supply deals --
typically 10 years -- with annual talks focusing on prices and
adjustments to the long-term supply schedule.
That gave the steel industry long-term security of supply --
crucial because of the expense and complexity of shutting down
and restarting blast furnaces. But it also gave miners an
incentive to invest in expensive long-term mine development.
From 1980 to 1988 the two systems ran in parallel, with the
European mechanism tending to set the tone for the later
Japanese contract, but in the late 1980s the Asia benchmark
gradually took over.
In the 1990s Japan pushed ahead, settling usually with one
of the two main Australian miners, but the emergence of China as
a steel superpower, consuming half the world's iron ore, has
thrown the annual talks into chaos in recent years.
NEGOTIATIONS WERE CORDIAL
Talks typically kicked off in November. A handful of mining
firm representatives sat down with a buyer to prepare for the
next year.
Negotiators laid out assessments of supply and demand based
on macroeconomic data and industry data such as inventories and
spot market ore and steel prices to support their positions.
The talks continued in great secrecy at hotels and
conferences around the world until a deal was finally struck.
The atmosphere at the meetings was invariably cordial,
observers said, more like a meeting of diplomats than the grudge
match suggested by the rhetoric of recent years.
Participants had to walk a delicate tightrope to avoid
extreme settlements that might have disrupted the market in the
future.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)