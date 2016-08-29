BRIEF-DHT Holdings recieves offer from Frontline to acquire all of its outstanding shares
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan
Aug 29 Canadian industrial auctioneer Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc said it will buy IronPlanet, a privately held U.S. e-commerce site for used equipment, for about $758.5 million, as it looks to diversify its portfolio.
Burnaby, Vancouver-based Ritchie, which focuses on the sale of heavy machinery, will fund the transaction with a combination of cash and new debt.
IronPlanet, backed by Caterpillar Inc, allows users to place bids online or on-site, or buy at a fixed price. It offers a multi-channel platform for the sale of assets.
The deal is expected to close by the first half of 2017.
Goldman, Sachs & Co. is serving as financial adviser to Ritchie, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Dechert LLP are serving as its legal advisers. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial adviser to IronPlanet and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is serving as its legal adviser.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: