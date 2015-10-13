Oct 13 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
said on Tuesday a lower dose of its constipation drug met the
main goal of improving bowel movements of patients in a
late-stage study.
The drug developer said a 72 micrograms (mcg) dose of the
drug, linaclotide, fared better than a placebo when evaluated in
adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC)- a type of
gastrointestinal disorder.
Linaclotide is currently approved by the FDA as a 145 mcg
capsule and as a 290 mcg capsule.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)