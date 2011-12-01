BANGKOK Dec 1 Thailand's IRPC Pcl :

* Plans to invest 19 billion baht ($614 million) in 2012, mainly for value-added petrochemical projects and plant maintenance, President Atikom Terbsiri told reporters

* The 19 billion baht is part of its plan to spend 70 billion baht during 2011-2016 to expand capacity of its high-value petrochemical products

* Expects 2011 revenue of 230 billion baht and forecast growth of 10-15 percent to 260 billion baht, based on average Brent crude price of $104 a barrel

* Expects 2011 gross integrated margin excluding oil stock of $9.2 a barrel, $10-10.5 a barrel in 2012 ($1 = 30.95 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)