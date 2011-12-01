BANGKOK Dec 1 Thailand's IRPC Pcl
:
* Plans to invest 19 billion baht ($614 million) in 2012,
mainly for value-added petrochemical projects and plant
maintenance, President Atikom Terbsiri told reporters
* The 19 billion baht is part of its plan to spend 70
billion baht during 2011-2016 to expand capacity of its
high-value petrochemical products
* Expects 2011 revenue of 230 billion baht and forecast
growth of 10-15 percent to 260 billion baht, based on average
Brent crude price of $104 a barrel
* Expects 2011 gross integrated margin excluding oil stock
of $9.2 a barrel, $10-10.5 a barrel in 2012
($1 = 30.95 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)