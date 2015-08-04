BANGKOK Aug 4 Thailand's IRPC PCL
said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit soared from a year
earlier thanks to rising inventory gains and improved margins
from both refining and petrochemical products.
Net profit was 4.2 billion baht ($119.97 million) for the
April-June quarter, in line with the 4 billion baht average
forecast of 11 analysts polled by Reuters. The profit compared
with 178 million baht in the same period a year earlier.
IRPC, 38.5 percent owned by the country's top energy firm
PTT PCL, operates a 215,000 barrels per day refinery,
making oil products including gasoline, diesel, naphtha and LPG.
It also runs petrochemical plants.
($1 = 35.0100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)