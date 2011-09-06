UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
BANGKOK, Sept 6 Thailand's IRPC Pcl , operator of Southeast Asia's biggest integrated petrochemical complex, plans to shut all of its plants for major maintenance for 40 days from mid-November to late December, an executive said on Tuesday.
The plan, which would effectively lead to an actual shutdown of 30 days, would cut its fourth-quarter refining output to an average of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), a senior executive for corporate planning, Atikom Terbsiri, told Reuters.
This compared with normal output of 170,000 bpd for the October-December period and down from 160,000-170,000 bpd in the third quarter.
"We will gradually shut down each of our plants and resume operations at one to offset closed ones," he said, adding the shutdowns won't affect sales given the company has prepared some inventory.
IRPC, 37-percent owned by top Thai energy firm PTT , runs a 215,000 barrel-per-day refinery and petrochemical complex with annual capacity of about 924,000 tonnes of plastic pellets.
The company has scheduled a major shutdown for maintenance every three years, Atikom said.
At 0845 GMT, IRPC shares were up 0.85 percent, while the broad market was 0.17 percent higher. ($1 = 29.95 Baht) (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
