UPDATE 2-Oil dips on record U.S. inventories, but OPEC cuts lend some support
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
BANGKOK May 23 IRPC Pcl :
* Board approves plan to spend 5.3 billion baht ($169 million)on a 25 percent stake in Ube Chemicals (Asia) Pcl, a unit of Japanese-based Ube group, it said in a statement to the stock exchange
* The deal will involve buying 193.48 million new shares issued by Ube Chemicals and another 75 million common shares from Ube Industries Ltd
* Ube Chemicals is a leader in the global caprolactam and nylon-6 market with capacity of 130,000 tonnes of caprolactam and 75,000 tonnes of nylon-6; its plants are located on IRPC's industrial estate in eastern Rayong province
* Caprolactam is major feedstock for producing nylon-6, widely used in auto parts, food-packaging film, textile, fishing nets and toothbrushes ($1 = 31.3750 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows