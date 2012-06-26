June 26 Many Americans living abroad will get a
small reprieve from U.S. Internal Revenue Service rules on
reporting foreign assets, the agency announced on Tuesday.
The IRS said it would allow some U.S. citizens, including
dual citizens, who have not filed income tax returns or not
disclosed their foreign bank accounts, to come forward without
facing onerous penalties or the threat of prosecution.
The agency said the reprieve, to begin Sept. 1, would also
apply to U.S. expatriates with foreign retirement plans,
including Canadian ones.
"Today we are announcing a series of common-sense steps to
help U.S. citizens abroad get current with their tax obligations
and resolve pension issues," IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman said
in a statement.
The optional procedure just announced is available only to
Americans who owe little or no back taxes, not to those who have
squirreled away substantial amounts in secret offshore accounts
that they have knowingly failed to disclose to the IRS.
An IRS statement said the new guidelines were for "low
compliance risk" taxpayers, generally people who have simple
returns and owe $1,500 or less in tax for any covered years.
The IRS's move in this area comes amid a broad crackdown by
the U.S. Justice Department and the IRS on suspected offshore
tax evasion by wealthy Americans through Swiss banks.
It also follows complaints by tax lawyers that many U.S.
expatriates have been unaware of the new rules on tax returns
and disclosure of foreign bank accounts.
They said many of these people were not willful tax evaders,
but simply uninformed about filing returns and, if needed,
disclosures known as Foreign Bank and Financial Account Reports,
or FBARs.
The IRS said that under the new procedure, taxpayers would
have to file delinquent tax returns for the past three years and
delinquent FBARs for the past six years.
The agency said "higher compliance risk" taxpayers would be
subject to a more thorough review and, potentially, an audit.
The IRS tightened its policies in other ways on Tuesday,
saying it might exclude from the voluntary disclosure program
U.S. taxpayers with foreign accounts at foreign banks that have
faced sanctions or worse from U.S. authorities.
The IRS also said taxpayers would be barred from the
disclosure program if they challenged in foreign courts the
disclosure of their accounts while failing to inform the U.S.
Justice Department of such challenges.
(Reporting by Lynnley Browning; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Lisa Von Ahn)