Jan 24 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service asked a
judge to reconsider his earlier order, issued last week, that
shut down a new IRS program for registering and training tax
return preparers.
With up to 700,000 tax preparers potentially affected, the
agency on Wednesday asked U.S. District Court for the District
of Columbia Judge James Boasberg for a 30-day suspension of a
permanent injunction he issued previously against the IRS
program.
The IRS on Tuesday rescinded the registration and testing
requirements for preparers that it had begun imposing under the
program. It was launched in 2011 to regulate the preparer
industry for the first time and to crack down on abuses of
taxpayers' sensitive financial information.
Warning of "substantial disruption to tax administration"
from the sudden shut-down of the program, the agency said it
plans to formally appeal the judge's injunction within 30 day.