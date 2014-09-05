(Adds comments by TIGTA, IRS chiefs, Levin, paragraphs 9-10 and
14)
By Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Democratic Senate
investigators criticized a watchdog for the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service on Friday for "inaccurately and unfairly"
damaging public confidence in the tax agency's political
impartiality.
Republican investigators disagreed, defending the job done
by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA)
last year in reviewing the IRS' handling of tax-exemption
applications received from political groups.
A starkly split, 222-page report from the Senate Permanent
Subcommittee on Investigations displayed continued partisan
discord over an affair that burst into view in May 2013 and
quickly enmeshed the IRS in its worst scandal in decades.
Last year's controversy stemmed from allegations IRS agents
had singled out applications for tax-exempt status from the Tea
Party movement and other conservative political groups for extra
scrutiny. When a senior IRS executive apologized over the issue,
a furor ensued that led to the resignation of the chief of the
IRS, multiple investigations and hearings and bipartisan
condemnation of the tax agency.
In the subcommittee report, Democrats said IRS staffers had
targeted both conservative and liberal non-profits for unfair
scrutiny, while Republicans once again complained that
conservative groups got disproportionately worse IRS treatment.
The Democrats singled out TIGTA for harsh criticism,
however. The independent watchdog is headed by J. Russell
George, a lawyer nominated by former Republican President George
W. Bush and confirmed by the Senate in November 2004.
Just days after the IRS targeting program for tax-exemption
applications erupted into view, TIGTA issued an audit report
that had been underway for months on the IRS' conduct.
The audit report focused chiefly on scrutiny of conservative
groups and pointed to "inappropriate criteria" being used at the
IRS for selecting applications for closer review and
"ineffective management." This drew wide public attention and
inflamed Republicans' indignation over the IRS' conduct.
TIGTA's George said in an emailed statement that he was
reviewing the subcommittee report. "I firmly stand behind the
audit report that we issued last year," he said.
Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the U.S. House of
Representatives' tax-writing committee, said in a statement:
"The Treasury Inspector General's report got this investigation
off on the wrong foot by omitting key evidence."
Senate subcommittee Democrats said TIGTA left out of its
audit report that both conservative and liberal groups were
mistreated by IRS agents, and that TIGTA investigators, in early
inquiries, found no indications of political bias at the IRS.
"TIGTA management failed to adequately supervise and ensure
a balanced audit process, excluded key information from the
audit report, omitted the key determination that the audit had
'found no evidence of political bias,' and inaccurately and
unfairly damaged public confidence in the impartiality of the
IRS," said the Democrats' section of the subcommittee report.
In their section of the report, Republicans said TIGTA's
audit of the IRS was valid and "adequately covered the relevant
material."
IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a statement that the
report "helps move us closer to resolving these issues."
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Tom Brown)