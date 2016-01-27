DALLAS Jan 27 A lawyer for Texas tycoon Sam
Wyly argued on Wednesday that the Internal Revenue Service had
failed at trial to prove the businessman used offshore trusts to
engage in a massive tax fraud.
Don Lan, a lawyer for Sam Wyly and the widow of his brother
Charles, Caroline Wyly, said during closing arguments in a trial
in federal bankruptcy court in Dallas that the IRS's case
amounted to little more than "allegations and innuendo."
The IRS, which is seeking $2.2 billion from the Wylys, had
contended the brothers since 1992 used offshore trusts to avoid
paying taxes while exercising stock options and warrants of four
companies on whose boards the brothers sat.
But Lan said the Wylys had relied on the advice of lawyers
and other advisors in utilizing the offshore system.
"By taking an aggressive position, does that mean they did
anything wrong? No," Lan said.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barbara Houser appeared skeptical of
the Wylys' positions, saying the trusts "gave her heartburn" and
were "wrong from the beginning."
Jonathan Blacker, a U.S. Justice Department lawyer
representing the IRS, said "fraud occurred each and every year
the offshore system existed."
"It was more than aggressive," he said. "It was illegal and
fraud."
The arguments came at the close of a non-jury trial over the
IRS's claims.
The IRS had initially sought $3.22 billion in back taxes,
penalties and interest from the Wylys, including $2.03 billion
from Sam Wyly.
But in papers filed on Monday, the IRS reduced its claims,
saying it was now seeking $1.43 billion from Sam Wyly and $834.2
million from Caroline Wyly, whose husband Charles died in a car
crash in 2011.
The trial came nearly a year after Sam Wyly and Charles'
estate were ordered to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission $299.4 million for engaging in a securities fraud
through those same trusts.
In that case, a Manhattan jury in 2014 found the Wylys
liable for scheming to hide $550 million in trading profits in
the stocks of Sterling Software Inc, Michaels Stores
Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity & Life
Holdings Ltd, now called Scottish Re Group Ltd.
Following the verdict, Sam Wyly, who last appeared on
Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans in 2010 with a net
worth of $1 billion, and Caroline Wyly filed for bankruptcy in
October 2014.
The case is In re Samuel Evans Wyly, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Northern District of Texas, No. 14-35043.
(Reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas Writing by Nate Raymond;
Editing by Alistair Bell)