BRIEF-Global Medical REIT files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln
* Global Medical REIT Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2okTXqJ) Further company coverage:
(CORRECTS to include IRSA in headline)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - The board of Argentine real estate developer IRSA has approved the issuance of up to US$470m of debt, according to a filing with local regulators.
The company was last in the international capital market in 2010 when it issued a US$150m 10-year bond that was priced to yield 11.875%. Citigroup, Itau and Santander acted as leads on that occasion. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)
SAO PAULO, April 18 Renova Energia SA sold a wind farm project to a unit of AES Corp for 600 million reais ($193 million) on Tuesday, enabling the Brazilian renewable power company to replenish cash amid a severe cash crunch.