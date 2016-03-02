(CORRECTS to include IRSA in headline)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - The board of Argentine real estate developer IRSA has approved the issuance of up to US$470m of debt, according to a filing with local regulators.

The company was last in the international capital market in 2010 when it issued a US$150m 10-year bond that was priced to yield 11.875%. Citigroup, Itau and Santander acted as leads on that occasion. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)