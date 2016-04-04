NEW YORK, April 4 (IFR) - Argentine real estate firm IRSA
saw about US$214m of bonds successfully tendered in a liability
management operation, according to a local filing.
The company agreed to buy back US$78.563m of its 11.50%
2020s, US$75.446m of the 8.50% 2017s and US$59.504m of the
7.875% 2017s.
IRSA had tendered for all the US$150m of outstanding 8.5%
2017s and all the US$120m of 7.875% 2017s.
It also targeted up to US$76.5m of the 11.5% 2020s, with an
option to increase that by US$73.5m.
Holders who tendered by March 16 were eligible for a price
of 111.00 on the 2020s, 100.50 on the 8.5% 2017s and 100.45 on
the 7.875% 2017s.
This included an early bird premium of US$30 as well as a
consent payment of US$10 on the 2020s.
IRSA has already received consents from a majority of 2020
holders to make amendments to the bond's indenture.
It scheduled a call with holders of the 8.5% 2017s for April
7 to approve amendments on those notes, but has cancelled a
meeting for holders of the 7.875% notes issued by IRSA CP as it
doesn't expect a quorum to be present.
Citigroup and JP Morgan were solicitation agents and dealer
managers on the liability management transaction.
The same banks led a US$360m seven-year non-call four bond
that was priced to yield 9% in March and helped fund the tender.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)