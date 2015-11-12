(Corrects spelling of vapor in third paragraph)
Nov 11 Irving Oil, the company seeking to become
the gatekeeper for a new crude oil pipeline from western Canada
to the Atlantic Ocean, has struggled to control air pollution at
its existing marine terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick.
Irving Oil records reviewed by Reuters show the vapor
recovery equipment at the terminal on the edge of the province's
largest city was shut 37 percent of the time between December
2012 and March 2015 due to near-constant mechanical problems, as
millions of barrels of gasoline were loaded onto ships mainly
bound for New England.
Official data on the unit's operations after March 31, 2015,
were not immediately available, but an Irving Oil spokesman said
the vapor recovery unit's (VRU) performance had been nearly
flawless since June.
"The VRU has routinely met and surpassed our operational and
performance goals," spokesman Andrew Carson said. "For example,
since June 2015 the VRU's availability has exceeded 96 percent
and over the same timeframe has shown an average vapor recovery
rate above 93 percent."
The terminal handles fuels from the company's 300,000-barrel
per-day Saint John oil refinery, Canada's largest, and is the
source of about one in three gallons of gasoline imported into
the U.S. Northeast. Vapors can escape during ship loading when
fuels are briefly exposed to open air.
Scrutiny of family-owned Irving's environmental record has
intensified as it seeks approvals to build a new, larger export
terminal and tank farm nearby to serve TransCanada's
Energy East, now broadly seen as the most viable Canadian oil
sands pipeline project after its Keystone XL pipeline to the
United States was rejected by the Obama Administration last
week.
Energy East would carry some 1.1 million barrels of western
Canadian crude per day more than 2,800 miles (4,600-km) to New
Brunswick by 2020, for the first time linking trillions of
dollars worth of oil reserves with overseas markets. Irving
plans to build and operate a C$300 million ($226 million)
storage tank facility capable of serving more than 100
ocean-going tankers per year.
Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has
promised to continue to support development of Canada's oil
sands riches but has emphasized the importance of rigorous
environmental review, and of building community support.
MECHANICAL BREAKDOWN
The C$26 million vapor recovery unit, installed at the East
Saint John terminal by Irving in 2011, is designed to reduce air
pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), some of
which have been shown to increase the risk of cancer. Irving
said it expected the unit to recover up to 90 percent of VOC
emissions during gasoline loading.
But the equipment suffered mechanical issues within months
of startup. They started worsening in 2012, particularly during
winter months, according to the records. In the first three
months of 2015 the unit was offline 78 percent of the time,
compared with 38 percent in 2014 and 25 percent in 2013.
Carson, the Irving spokesman, did not address questions
about the unit's mechanical problems between late 2012 and early
2015. But he said the unit's installation had cut pollution from
the terminal sharply from 2010 levels, and added that Irving
believed its long-term environmental and safety record positions
the company well to operate a new terminal for Energy East.
In 2012, the first full year the equipment was in operation,
VOC emissions from the East Saint John terminal dropped to 156
tonnes, from 623 tonnes in 2010. They have since risen, to 181
tonnes in 2013 and 265 tonnes in 2014, according to data
compiled by Environment Canada.
Irving detailed the mechanical issues in monthly reports
issued to the New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local
Government. The company's provincial permit for the terminal,
signed in December 2012, lists maintaining the vapor recovery
unit as a requirement to operate, and says Irving must "ensure
consistent and effective VOC recovery operations with minimal
downtimes."
A spokeswoman for the department of environment said it was
working with Irving to address "challenges" with the unit but
said it had received very few local complaints since it was
installed. She did not respond to questions about whether Irving
had violated its permit, or whether officials had informed
residents about the equipment failures.
ENERGY EAST GATEKEEPER
Air quality is a touchy issue in Saint John, where
Irving-owned businesses dominate the skyline - Irving's Atlantic
Wallboard, Irving Tissue, Irving Pulp and Paper, Irving
Canaport, the Irving refinery - many of them belching white
exhaust into the air around downtown.
Research commissioned by the Conservation Council of New
Brunswick in 2009 showed lung cancer rates in the city 50
percent higher than in the capital Fredericton, though the
research was unable to identify a cause.
Inka Milewski, a New Brunswick-based scientist who advises
the Conservation Council and authored the peer-reviewed study,
said the problems at the East Saint John terminal should cast
doubt on Irving's Energy East partnership.
"With the company unable to manage the existing problems and
the province unwilling to be more proactive in their enforcement
of operating approvals, any talk of building a new 18-tank
storage facility and marine terminal is simply irresponsible,"
she said.
Environmental fears over the project have mainly focused on
the risk of pipeline spills, but critics have also raised
concerns about the safety of storage and shipping.
Irving has logged at least 19 accidents classified by
regulators as "environmental emergencies" at its facilities
since 2012, according to documents previously detailed by
Reuters.
Irving said at the time that its refinery is one of the
lowest sulfur dioxide emitters in North America and that the
company had invested more than C$300 million over the last
decade to enhance its environmental performance.
