UPDATE 6-Oil pares gains as U.S. supply concerns overshadow OPEC cuts
* Benchmarks in middle of $5-trading range amid supply concerns
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 Irving Oil Ltd, part of the big Eastern Canadian family-run conglomerate, and one of its managers have been charged in a sweeping Quebec gasoline price-fixing investigation that has already netted jail terms and C$3 million ($3.1 million) in fines, Canada's Competition Bureau said on Friday.
Irving and the manager of the company's business in Quebec, Serge Parent, each face three charges in connection with fixing the price of fuel in Victoriaville, Thetford Mines and Sherbrooke, Quebec, the federal bureau said in a statement. The investigation began in 2008 and involved wiretaps and searches, it said.
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt is nearing a deal to import crude oil from Iraq and is looking to other countries to help secure supply, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation's chief Tarek al-Hadidi said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. producer prices recorded their largest gain in more than four years in January amid increases in the cost of energy products, but a strong dollar continued to keep underlying inflation at the factory gate tame.