UPDATE 6-Oil pares gains as U.S. supply concerns overshadow OPEC cuts
* Benchmarks in middle of $5-trading range amid supply concerns
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 Irving Oil Ltd said on Friday it will defend itself against the Canadian Competition Bureau's charges of gasoline price-fixing in Quebec, arguing it did not know about the crimes of its staff when they were taking place.
"Our company was not aware of these activities and, when our company became aware of them, we took immediate steps to address the situation, including disciplinary action," Irving spokeswoman Carolyn Van der Veen said in an email. "Our company believes that we should not be held responsible for the actions of employees who knowingly violated company policy." (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt is nearing a deal to import crude oil from Iraq and is looking to other countries to help secure supply, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation's chief Tarek al-Hadidi said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. producer prices recorded their largest gain in more than four years in January amid increases in the cost of energy products, but a strong dollar continued to keep underlying inflation at the factory gate tame.