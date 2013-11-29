LAKE LOUISE, Alberta Nov 29 Canadian refining company Irving Oil is adding 40,000 barrels per day of rail loading capacity for heavy crude in Alberta, in conjunction with partners Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and midstream company Key era Corp <KEY .TO>, Irving Chief Executive Officer Paul Browning said on Friday.

Speaking at a conference in Lake Louise, Alberta, Browning said Irving had also put in place 145,000 bpd of rail off-loading capacity at its St. John, New Brunswick, refinery over the last two years.