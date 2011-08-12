* 300,000 bpd plant back to normal on Friday
* Brief upset occurred with other plant in region down
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 12 Irving Oil Ltd's New
Brunswick refinery, Canada's largest, had a brief operational
upset on Thursday, but operations were back to normal on
Friday, a spokeswoman said.
"We had a minor upset briefly yesterday. But there are no
production problems at our refinery. It's normal operations
here and business as usual," Irving spokeswoman Carolyn Van der
Veen said in an email.
The Saint John, New Brunswick, refinery has a capacity of
300,000 barrels a day. It is a major supplier of fuels in the
U.S. Northeast.
Word of the outage set energy traders on edge as it
coincided with a planned shutdown at an Atlantic Canadian
plant, Imperial Oil Ltd's (IMO.TO) 82,000 barrel a day refinery
in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Janet Guttsman)