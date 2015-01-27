ISTANBUL Jan 27 Turkish lender Isbank plans to issue bonds or other borrowing instruments outside of Turkey, the bank said on Wednesday.

It also said the bonds would be of varying maturities up to 15 years, and with a total amount of $5 billion or equivalent in Turkish lira, or in any other foreign currency, with a fixed or floating interest. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)