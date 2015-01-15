ISTANBUL Jan 15 Turkish lender Isbank said on Thursday it expected a loan growth of 16-17 percent in 2015, in line with the forecasts for Turkey's banking sector.

In a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, Isbank said it expected capital adequacy ratio of more than 15 percent in 2015, and a return on average assets of 1.4-1.6 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)