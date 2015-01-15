BRIEF-YeaShin International Development sets coupon rate for 2017 1st series corporate bonds at 0.89 pct
ISTANBUL Jan 15 Turkish lender Isbank said on Thursday it expected a loan growth of 16-17 percent in 2015, in line with the forecasts for Turkey's banking sector.
In a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, Isbank said it expected capital adequacy ratio of more than 15 percent in 2015, and a return on average assets of 1.4-1.6 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's economic growth will be capped at 1.5-2.0 percent in the absence of structural reforms, regardless of oil prices, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic conference on Wednesday.
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues.