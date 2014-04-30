LONDON, April 30 UK savers almost doubled the
amount of money invested in Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs)
using funds during 2013/14 from the previous tax year, the
Investment Management Association said on Wednesday.
Net sales into the tax-free savings vehicles, which can be
invested in a range of mutual funds, hit 2.3 billion pounds
($3.87 billion), over 1 billion pounds more than in the previous
tax year, the trade body said.
Measures announced in last month's budget that increase the
ISA allowance to 15,000 pounds are likely to drive even stronger
growth when they come into force in July, said Danny Cox, head
of financial planning at fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown
.
"ISAs are a huge success story with savers and investors and
the improvements to their allowance levels and flexibility from
1st July will add to their attraction," he said in a statement.
"Equity income funds remain amongst the most popular fund
choices in large part due to low interest rates on cash," he
added.
($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Simon Jessop)