BOGOTA Feb 15 Colombian electricity company ISA , will offer up to 400 billion pesos ($117.3 million) in local bonds beginning on Tuesday, as part of its larger 3.5 trillion in planned issues, the company said in a public sale announcement on Monday.

The debt, maturing in 8, 12 and 25 years, will finance the company's investments.

ISA is majority-owned by the Colombian government and operates in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina and Central America.

($1 = 3,409.82 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Diane Craft)