BOGOTA Feb 15 Colombian electricity company ISA
, will offer up to 400 billion pesos ($117.3 million) in
local bonds beginning on Tuesday, as part of its larger 3.5
trillion in planned issues, the company said in a public sale
announcement on Monday.
The debt, maturing in 8, 12 and 25 years, will finance the
company's investments.
ISA is majority-owned by the Colombian government and
operates in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador,
Argentina and Central America.
($1 = 3,409.82 Colombian pesos)
