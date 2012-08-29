Aug 29 Isaac, which weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon, continues to lash New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

The center of Isaac was located about 45 miles south-southeast of Baton Rouge, and about 50 miles west of New Orleans, and was moving toward the northwest near 6 miles per hour (9 km per hour), the NHC added.

"During the past hour, a wind gust to 70 mph was reported at Marsh Island, Louisiana and a gust to 67 mph was reported at Gulfport, Mississippi," the NHC said.